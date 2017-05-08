Conlon named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Rumble Ponies starter PJ Conlon has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week. On Saturday night against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats the southpaw tossed the tenth one-hitter in franchise history. Conlon struck out a career-best nine and faced just two over the minimum to lead Binghamton to a 9-0 victory in a seven-inning game.

Selected by the Mets in the 13th round in 2015, Conlon owns a 3-1 record and a 3.31 ERA in six starts for the Rumble Ponies this season. Last year Conlon racked up a dozen wins between Columbia (Low-A) and St. Lucie (High-A) and was recognized as the Mets Sterling Organizational Pitcher of the Year.

Conlon becomes the second Rumble Pony in as many weeks to earn league honors. Champ Stuart was recognized as the league’s Player of the Week last week.

Conlon and the Rumble Ponies (16-10) open a three-game series in Portland against the Sea Dogs on Monday at 6:00 PM. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 5:45 PM on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

(Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies)