Police Investigate 'Suspicious Item' in JC Walmart Parking Lot

Police closed off a section of the Walmart parking lot in Johnson City for about an hour and a half Monday afternoon -- to remove what they deemed a "suspicious item."



Johnson City Police Chief Brent Dodge told Fox 40 a Walmart employee located the object near a garbage can in the parking lot around 3:00 p.m. Dodge said when JC Police arrived, the item appeared to be some form of a pipe, but was not a common object.

The chief said with concerns it could be explosive -- police called in Broome County Sheriff's, whose bomb dog helped make sure the lot was secure, and the Endicott Bomb Squad for assistance to remove the item.

"They were able to use a bomb robot to extract the item from where it was located and they're removing it off-site to dispose of it properly and safely,"said Dodge.

Dodge said there may be evidence to examine on the object itself, depending on the method that needs to be used to dispose of it.

He said the store remained open through the investigation.

"It's a very large parking lot, so there's a lot of cars around it. We were able to cordon off approximately half the parking lot, and it's away from the entrance, so we felt that it was safe for people to use the far side of the parking lot and still have access to the store," said Dodge.

By around 4:30 p.m. the whole parking lot was reopened to traffic.

Chief Dodge said police will review Walmart's security footage. Anyone with information is asked to call JC Police at (607) 729-9321.