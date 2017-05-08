Three Arrested, Fourth Suspect Sought In Endicott Armed Home Robbery

Police have arrested three people in a May 6 armed robbery of a home in the Village of Endicott.

Endicott Police say Alexicia Jackson, 20, knew the victim who lived at the residence on the 300 block of Hill Ave. Police say Jackson contacted the 34-year-old male victim. Police say Jackson was present when Reuben A. Ogando, 23, broke in, stole property and cash and cut the victim with a knife.

Authorities say the victim did not need medical attention.

The third suspect, 21-year-old Christina S. Ciotoli of Port Crane, is accused of helping Ogando.

Police are looking for a fourth suspect, a male, who they say displayed what appeared to be a handgun and then fled the scene with Ogando. K-9 units arrested Ogando a block away.

Ogando, Jackson, and Ciotoli were arraigned in the Village of Endicott Court on May 7th and sent to Broome County Jail without bail.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Endicott Police Department at 785-3341.

Reuben A. Ogando, 23 years old, 113 Squires Ave, Endicott, NY

One Count of Robbery in the 1st Degree - Class B Felony

Alexicia R. Jackson, 20 years old, 323 Squires Ave, Endicott, NY

One Count of Robbery in the 1st Degree - Class B Felony

Christina S. Ciotoli, 21 years old, 761 Rt 369, Port Crane, NY

One Count of Robbery in the 1st Degree - Class B Felony