Jury Selection Complete For Stokes Arson Trial

Jury selection is complete for the Jason Stokes arson trial. 12 jurors were selected for the task of deciding whether or not the former Endicott firefighter set fire to his own home back in August, 2016. Stokes' wife and children were inside at the time of the fire, but were not injured.

Broome County District Attorney Steven Cornwell previously said firefighters found multiple containers of flammable substances placed throughout the home. Cornwell called it "Booby Trap Arson." This was before Judge Kevin Dooley placed a gag order on the DA regarding this case. Dooley said Cornwell's tweets and graphics used at a press conference about the case could affect Stokes' right to a fair trial.

During Monday's jury selection, most potential jurors raised their hands when asked if they had heard or read about the case.

Opening statements for the case will be heard in Broome County Court Tuesday morning.