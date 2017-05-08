National Save A Life Tour Stops in Afton

Nine Americans are killed every day from motor vehicle accidents involving distracted driving.

"It's anything that hurts you or someone else, said Amanda Atkinson, Co-Supervisor of SADD (Students against distracted decisions)."

According to the Huffington Post and MADD.org, it's also reported that in 2015, one person died every 51 minutes from drunk driving crashes.

To show students how dangerous these actions are, National Save A Life brought in one $500,000 impaired driving simulator, and a texting and driving simulator for students to try.

A lot of swerving on the curbs and not a whole lot of paying attention to the road, caused for troublesome driving.

"Everything was really delayed. Super loose steering, I would not recommend drinking and driving if it's anything like that, said Senior Mitchell Mertz."

And that's exactly what happens when you're under the influence in this simulation.

"That adds a drunk delay. Steering, gas and the breaks, which get stronger so it shows the delay in your brain and motor skills when you're drinking and driving a car, said Devon Watson, Save A Life Tour Manager."

Students ultimately were educated on the potentially deadly consequences resulting from poor choices and decisions made by the operator of a motor vehicle. Students also took in information on distracted driving, impaired driving, driver experience, improper driver behavior and seat belt usage.