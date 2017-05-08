Sidney Special Education Teacher Arrested

Delaware County Sheriff's Deputies on May 3rd, arrested a Sidney Central School Special Education teacher following an investigation conducted by Sheriff’s Deputies, members of the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Sidney Central School administrators.

Deputies and State Police Investigators started the investigation earlier last week after Sidney Central School administrators informed the Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer assigned to the school that school staff members had reported observing a teacher engaging in inappropriate conduct with certain special education students on a number of recent occasions. The teacher was immediately placed on administrative leave by the school district pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Following an investigation, Deputies arrested and charged 48 year old James A. Lewis, Jr., of Otego, with two misdemeanor counts of Forcible Touching and three misdemeanor counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Lewis is accused of inappropriately touching two male special education students in the school on different occasions during the last week of April of this year.

Lewis surrendered to Deputies on Wednesday afternoon, with his attorney, and was arraigned in the Village of Sidney Court where he was released on recognizance pending further court action.