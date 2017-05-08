Town-Gown Advisory Board Not Enough For BU Protestors

The Binghamton University administration building remains under student control as a sit-in protesting proposed off-campus blue-light project enters its second week.

The protest, at the outset, was in opposition to proposed partnership between the college and the City of Binghamton to install better lighting, blue-light call boxes, and security cameras in Binghamton's west side near off-campus student housing. The students belonging to the Frances Beal Society, the group behind the protest, say the blue-light system is insufficient. They say most students are carrying cell phones in their pockets and don't need the call boxes.

The Frances Beal Society also says they want students and community input on how the money from the university will be spent in downtown neighborhoods.

"All we have been asking is for them to come out in public and to explain to folks where this money is coming from, what are any stipulations where the money can and can not go in a public setting where people can hear," says Toivo Asheeke, a member of the Frances Beal Society.

Binghamton University has proposed a Town-Gown Advisory Board, which would select student leaders to be part of the conversation. Protestors say they want those conversations to take place in a public Town Hall meeting where everyone can be present.

A statement from university President Harvey Stenger issued on Friday says the college is done interacting with the protestors after students "berated" a member of staff delivering a statement to the protestors. Cell phone video of the incident shows a student calling the staff member "condescending."