Siddiqui Pleads Guilty To BU Student Hit And Run

Aizaz Siddiqui plead guilty to leaving the scene of the accident that killed Binghamton University student Stefani Lineva in December, 2016. The guilty plea was entered on Friday in the City of Binghamton Court.

“Mr. Siddiqui took responsibility for his actions Friday by pleading guilty – though nothing will bring Stefani Lineva back, this is an important step as we continue to seek justice for Stefani and her family,” said Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell.

Lineva was found dead on Route 434 near the Pennsylvania Ave exit on December 4th. Police said her injuries were consistent with being struck by a vehicle. An investigation resulted in the arrest of Siddiqui. Cornwell says there are more individuals who are responsible for Lineva's death and the investigation will now turn to them.

Siddiqui will be sentenced in August in City of Binghamton Court. The charges could put the 26-year-old in jail for one year.