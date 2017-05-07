2017 Bridge Run: A Success Despite Weather

Runners and their supporters braved today’s cold and rainy weather to participate in this year’s Bridge Run Half Marathon and 5K, held by the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce at NYSEG Stadium. The day began at 6:00 a.m. with an estimate of 1,500 runners picking up their packets and warming up. Following the National Anthem at 7:30 a.m. NYSEG Stadium marked the start and finish line for both races. But for some, the post race marked the start of the real fun.

"This is my seventh one and I love it. So I kind of recruited her this year but it's unique to Binghamton because there really isn't anything else like this. They have 5K's but they don't have anything longer than a 5k. So it's nice because they have a half marathon for some people and they have 5k for others. I think it's a great event," said Bill Egan, Runner.

NYSEG opened it's door to the west pavilion for race results and picture ops, but just outside the gates- was the Cool Down Festival. In past years the Cool Down was held indoors, but due to the increase in participants and new state liquor laws, the festival was held outdoors. The event featured vendors from local bars and breweries and of course, live music.

Attendance for post race events nearly doubled as racers usually come with friends and family. An estimate of 2,000-3,000 people gathered on Fayette Street for all the fun activities, but the fun didn't stop there. By 11 a.m. event goers had a chance to participate in the Restaurant Trail. 7 participating restaurants offered food and drink specials to anyone who came out for the fun.

"As a company here in the Broome County area, we love supporting the community. So this is just a happy family event and we really want to continue to grow with these types of events and incorporate not just the Binghamton municipality but other municipalities in the Broome County area that everyone can enjoy," said Camila Hoffman, Creative Director of The Cool Down.

The Binghamton Chamber of Commerce organizes the Bridge Run every year and with that, they chose a different local charity to receive the proceeds. This year it was the Verde View Equestrian Center.

Official numbers on attendance are expected to be totaled by Monday, May 8th.