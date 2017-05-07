Gander Mountain in JC Liquidating, Not Necessarily Closing

The Gander Mountain in Johnson City is one of 160 locations nationwide going through liquidation after the company filed for bankruptcy in March.

"Gander Mountain filed for voluntary Chapter 11 Bankruptcy and began the work to restructure the company and remain a part of the outdoor community. In May 2017, Gander Mountain and Overton’s were acquired by Camping World Holdings, Inc.," according to the company.

Camping World CEO, Marcus Lemonis announced via Periscope that liquidation doesn't necessarily mean the store is closing.

"By my estimation, we will end up with 70 - 75 stores," said Lemonis.

He added that those that are staying open will be under the new name and possibly have an Overton's attached to it. Lemonis continues to release which stores will remain open and which will not on Twitter, so far he has not picked the Johnson City location.

"I will not be picking stores that do not have a clear path to profitability," said Lemonis.

On Sunday, store employees did not have an update for the location on Harry L. Drive, but the store was packed with customers taking advantage of the close out sale.

With a new parent company, Gander Mountain will have a new identity but plans on staying true to its roots.

"We are committed to staying the go-to place for outdoor enthusiasts who are constantly in search of great, high-quality gear to help them make more great moments in the outdoors," according to the company.

Lemonis finished by saying his goal "is to see the business thrive and survive and to take care of the people who work there."