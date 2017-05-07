Hundreds Crowd Local Pub to Benefit Man with Cancer

Nearly 300 people gathered in Giblin's Irish Pub in Johnson City Sunday afternoon to benefit a man battling cancer. Robert Rieger has been a local volunteer firemen since he was 16 years old. October, 2016, Rieger was diagnosed with stage 4 squamous cell carcinoma - skin cancer.

Since his diagnosis, Robert has been though several months of chemo and radiation therapy and of course, the bills started piling up. It was then that Rieger's girlfriend, Sylvia Kovach, convinced Rieger to do the benefit.

"It took a little bit to convince Rob that this is what he needed. He has such a great big heart and hes always willing to help everyone else but he's not the best at accepting help from other people sometimes. I am completely overwhelmed by how much love their showing for him. It's amazing," said Kovach.

For more information about Rieger and how you can help, you can visit his Go Fund Me page here.