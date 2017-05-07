Families Invited to Tour The Broome County Farm Trail

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County and Senator Fred Akshar presented the Spring Broome County Farm Trail this weekend to invite families to tour 12 different local farms in the community. Many of the local farms contribute to the food that is sold throughout the community.

Senator Akshar stated that farms account for over 500,000 acres of land across the 52nd Senate District. Broome County holds around 560 of the farms, generating $20.9 million into the upstate economy.

Sugar Creek Maple Farm is just 1 of the 12 farms along the trail. Farmer, Michael Blachek, said despite the a cold, rainy weather, many people decided to throw on their rain coats and boots to come out for the tours.

"The farm trail really helps to educate about the farmers in Broome County. So the people that don't know, most of the people that haven't been to some of the farms that they are visiting today. So now they find out where their food comes from or where their wool comes from, all the different products from farms that are here that they weren't aware of," said Blachek.

