Cuomo Announces Schedule for Upcoming Seminars on Tuition Free College

Sunday, Governor Andrew Cuomo released a schedule that would provide information seminars to the public on providing free college tuition at New York's public universities.

The first of it's kind in the U.S., information on the Excelsior Scholarship program, providing free tuition to families making up to $125,000, will be provided to students, parents and faculty at multiple SUNY and CUNY locations across NY state.

On May 8, at 7:00 PM, Cuomo administration and SUNY leaders will host a seminar at Corning Community College, inside the Arthur A. Houghton, Jr. Library.

On May 22, at 3:30 PM, NYS Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon will host a seminar at SUNY Oswego, inside the Sheldon Hall Ballroom.

Under the Excelsior Scholarship, nearly 80 percent, or 940,000 middle-class families, would qualify to attend college tuition-free at all CUNY and SUNY two- and four-year colleges in New York State. Beginning for New Yorkers making up to $100,000 annually in the fall of 2017, $110,000 in 2018, and $125,000 in 2019.

For a complete list of Excelsior Scholarship information seminars, visit http://www.SUNY.edu/smarttrack/types-of-financial-aid/scholarships/excelsior-info/.