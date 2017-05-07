New Health Care Bill has Attorney General in Arms

Thursday, May 4, the House of Representatives voted to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obama Care, and make immediate changes to the new Health Bill. According to Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, the new bill has multiple threats that will challenge the health and well-being of every New Yorker.

"House Republicans’ attempt to effectively deny women access to reproductive healthcare services is a cruel and unconstitutional attack on women’s rights - especially the most vulnerable," said A.G. Eric Schneiderman.

Schneiderman is referring to the the bill's alterations; which seek to cease funding Planned Parenthood, where the majority of patients rely on public assistance for health care and let many states waive the requirement that insurers cover people with pre-existing conditions and allow states to decide what would be considered an “essential benefit,” jeopardizing contraceptive coverage.

Schneiderman added, "This bill threatens to slash essential healthcare services for millions of New Yorkers who need them the most."

President Donald Trump's bill also cuts $4.2 billion in grants to the federal government that provides assistance to low income families, including the decades-old Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), which helps low-income Americans with their heating bills.

Health care experts across NY state have rejected the new Health Care bill outright citing the devastating impact on patients and providers. The AARP says it will weaken Medicare and hike premiums for everyone over 50, resulting in millions of seniors losing home care and nursing home coverage.

Schneiderman vows that if this new bill is signed into law, "I will challenge it in court.”