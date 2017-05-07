Ponies 'Rumble' Over New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, NH – Jio Mier launched a grand slam and Dale Burdick homered twice in a ten-run fifth inning as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 12-4, on Sunday afternoon at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. The Rumble Ponies racked up 15 hits, including a season-best four home runs, to grab the finale and secure their fifth straight series victory.

Trailing by three, Burdick opened Binghamton’s memorable inning with a solo home run to left, snapping an 0-for-17 stretch to start his Double-A career. Kevin Taylor supplied a sacrifice fly after Binghamton loaded the bases and Cody Decker followed by scorching a game-tying RBI double to left.

The Fisher Cats intentionally walked Kevin Kaczmarski and paid the price. Mier deposited Francisco Rios’ 1-0 pitch over the right-field wall for the first grand slam in team history. Two batters later, Burdick made history by belting Josh DeGraaf’s 1-0 pitch over the wall in left-center. Luis Guillorme capped the monster inning with an RBI single.

In the fifth, Binghamton sent 14 batters to the plate and collected nine hits, matching a franchise record for hits in an inning. The ten-run outburst fell one run short of their franchise mark, set at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in April 2013.

The cushion was plenty for Rumble Ponies starter Donovan Hand (1-0) to earn his first win with Binghamton. After a bumpy start in which he allowed four runs on four hits through three, Hand settled down and retired the final 13 batters he faced.

Scarlyn Reyes and Corey Taylor each tossed a scoreless inning to secure the Rumble Ponies’ ninth win in eleven games.

Rios (3-3) was touched for eight runs on seven hits over 4-1/3 innings in the loss.

The Rumble Ponies (16-10) open a three-game series against the Sea Dogs in Portland on Monday night at 6:00 PM.

Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies