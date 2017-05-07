Officials Warn New Street Drugs Are Deadly to the Touch

The opioid epidemic is no stranger to Broome County, and according to authorities in Georgia, the growing drug problem has just become far worse. According to Attorney Steven Cornwell, there were 17 confirmed overdose deaths in the county from January 1 to March 31.

According to Senator Charles Schumer, the opiate Fentanyl is flooding into New York, and Schumer's new federal plan to have more border agents, drug labs and better equipment for detection of the drug may be a start in the right direction.

"These deadly substances are being delivered to our homes, being sold on our streets, and destroying our families," said NY Senator Charles Schumer.

The synthetic opioid Fentanyl has been linked to overdose deaths across the United States. New drugs like; Furanyl and U-47700, are both so dangerous that even touching them can be deadly.

Much like in Broome, Carroll County, Georgia, Deputy Chief Bud Benefield stated he wants every first responder to carry Narcan, a nasal spray that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) said these new street drugs are on the rise, and are so strong, investigators say a single dose of Narcan may not be enough.

"This crop of synthetic opioids is for us, unheard of. It is unprecedented to see these types of concoctions coming into the crime labs here in Georgia." said Nelly Miles, GBI Public Affairs Director.

These new street drugs are so potent, Miles says exposure to the skin could have dire consequences.

"They are transdermals, that means that it can be absorbed through the skin. So if you're not wearing your personal protective gear, you can be exposed and at risk." said Nelly Miles

Some of the drugs are being pressed into pills meant to look like more common street drugs. Even for drug users, every use is playing russian roulette with their life.

If you or anyone you know may be suffering from a substance use disorder, visit http://www.addictionctrofbroomecounty.org/. It may save their life.