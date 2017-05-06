NYS Lawmaker Wants to End Involuntary Plane Deboarding

Long Island Assemblyman, Steve Englebright (D - District 4) has proposed a bill that would make it illegal for airlines who are overbooked to force a passenger to give up their seat.

This comes after last month's incident when a United Airline passenger was dragged off the plane after refusing to give up his seat due to the airline overbooking.

"There is no excuse for an aircraft operator to forcibly remove any person who has paid for an assigned seat," wrote Englebright.

Not only would it make it illegal for an airline to use force to remove a passenger once they've taken their seat, it would also create a plan of action to help those affected claim money for damages.

The lawmaker calls recent actions by airlines both inappropriate and discriminatory.

"This bill would ensure that should an event like this occur, the passenger is protected under the law," wrote Englebright.

State Legislators have not yet voted on the bill, which would take effect immediately if passed.