CONTI Jewelers Announce Pendant Design Winner

CONTI Jewelers invited Maine-Endwell art students to design a new pendant that would be sold exclusively at its store.

The purpose of the contest, according to CONTI Jewelers, was to recognize and acknowledge innovation and individuality in the work of high school artists.

Saturday, jewelers announced the first winner of the Jewelry Design Contest was Maura Munley, a 15-year-old M-E student.

According to CONTI President, Chris Daniel, Munley's design was recognized as a beautiful piece by being simple, unique and easily wearable.

"I immediately knew that was definitely one [piece] in the running. What made it the winner? It was a good design, not overly complex, it was original," said Chris Daniel.

Winning the contest, Munley received her finished design pendant as a custom 14 Karat, gold necklace. Saying her inspiration came from something she would want her jewelry to be.

"I just kind of came up with something I would want to wear. And I just based it off of that," said Maura Munley, M-E Freshman and Contest Winner.

Munley's pendant will be sold as a 14 Karat, white gold design, exclusively at CONTI Jewelers. Sales from this unique piece will go to benefit the Dollars for Scholars program.