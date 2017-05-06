Health Department Publishes List For Medical Marijuana Users

For the first time ever, the New York State Health Department has compiled a list of Doctors and other Medical Professionals who are qualified to provide medical marijuana in New York.

There are now 1,000 health providers who are registered in the New York State as Medical Marijuana Program Practitioners.

Doctors can choose if they want to be on the list or not. So far 32% have consented, while another 60% are on another list that's only available to doctors.

“We are improving access to medical marijuana for patients in need across New York State,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker.

There are two places listed from Broome County. Doctor Subu Dubey (Endicott) and Doctor Cori A. Pane (Johnson City).

There are currently 11 conditions that qualify a person to be able to use medical marijuana.

Qualifying Conditions in NYS

Cancer

HIV/AIDS Positive

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Parkinson's Disease

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

Damage to the nervous tissue of the spinal cord

Epilepsy

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Neuropathy

Chronic Pain (as defined by certain conditions)

Huntington's Disease

More than 3,300 New Yorkers received their medical marijuana cards since the end of March, according to the State Health Department. There are now over 18,000 people who can legally use the substance.

Medical marijuana use in New York was signed into law back in 2014 but companies only began selling in 2016.

For more information on medical marijuana in New York State, you can visit the Health Department's website.