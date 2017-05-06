Tioga Downs' Harness Racing Begins with Kentucky Derby

Saturday marks the beginning of the 11th season of harness racing at the Tioga Downs Casino.

May 6 is being called "Tioga's Derby Day."

Derby Day began with live music, food, drinks and many giveaways that gave attendees a chance to win thousand of dollars. Throughout the day guests could take part in the Kentucky Derby experience of mint juleps, horse racing and the Derby Day Hat contest, which gave a $500 prize to the person with the most lavish southern fashion hat.

According to Tioga Downs representatives, Derby Day offers an array of chances for those betting, and not, to walk away richer than when they walked in.

"There's a million ways to win here; games, promotions, hot seat drawings and the hat contest...and where else would you want to be than a race track on Derby Day," Britta Erickson, Tioga Downs VP of Marketing.

The first harness race began at 5:00 pm, followed by the Kentucky Derby at 6:30 pm. Some guests enjoying today's opening season event have come from around the northeast to take part in the festivities. Claiming that, much like the Kentucky Derby, this has become a yearly tradition for them.

"It's like everybody from all around comes here. It's just a nice event to start the spring-time off. I come every year," said Randy Hutchison, a resident of Philadelphia.

For more information on Tioga Downs and upcoming events, visit their website.