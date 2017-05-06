Southern Tier Solar works announced their 4th Solar Art Workshop and Campaign Launch, Saturday afternoon at the Binghamton University Downtown Center. The event brings together the creative minds of both artists and scientists by combining vibrant public spaces and solar energy. Homeowners, solar engineers and local artists sat down to talk about how they could take underused or blighted areas around the Greater Binghamton area and turn them into attractive public spaces using renewable energy.

"Solar is something that is so flexible that we can now put it in works of art and you can generate power as well as have it in a pleasing aesthetic environment," said Adam Flint, Southern Tier Solar Works Project Manager.

Flint urged many people to consider the incentives to going solar. Where the costs may be high to create renewable energy for your home, it will very well save you more money in the long run.

For more information about the Southern Tier Solar Works project you can visit it's website here.