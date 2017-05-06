37th Annual SUNY Broome Children's Fair

Children of all ages came to SUNY Broome's college student center for the 37th annual Children's Fair. Saturday, May 6th, families were invited to join in celebrating children through interactive, fun-filled and hands-on activities. Volunteers from SUNY Broome's Teacher Education and Early Childhood Department and the Binghamton Association for the Education of Young Children themed this year's Fair as Early Years are Learning Years.

"This gives me a great opportunity because I want to be a early childhood educator and this (event) gives me ideas that I can use in my own classroom," said Sageeve Anitity, SUNY Broome Student and volunteer.

Large trucks and tractors were located outside for the duration of the event. Inside offered a mini gymnastics gym, courtesy of Chenango Gymnastics. Other vendors included resources for families and special visits from Cinderella and Rosie's Petting Zoo. Admission was free for adults with the donation to the Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse and children were $3.

