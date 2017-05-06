Bearcats Fall in Championship

ALBANY, N.Y. - The Binghamton men's lacrosse team (11-5) fell to No. 5 Albany (14-2), 20-8, in the America East championship game at Casey Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Binghamton played in the championship game for the first time 2004 and only the second time in program history.



The America East runner ups finished the season with 11 wins, setting a new program record.



"I'm really proud of all of our players, specifically our seniors," said America East Coach of the Year Kevin McKeown. "They really helped our program take a big step forward and in the right direction this season. Our leaders have been great on and off the field all season. We told our guys today that we are really proud of them, but we are of course not satisfied. We want to be finishing the season wearing those championship hats."



Albany scored four straight goals to start the game with a 4-0 lead. Griffin Konen scored for the Bearcats to end the first period of play with Albany leading 4-1.



The Great Danes dominated in the second period. Tom Moore scored his first goal of the game with 12:19 remaining before Albany went on a 8-2 run to go into halftime with an 12-4 lead over the Bearcats. Moore scored his second goal of the game in the midst of the Albany run at 4:35 and Zach Barrett scored his first goal of the season with 25 seconds remaining.



It was a back and forth show in the third period of play for the Bearcats and the Great Danes. Stephen Petrelli scored quickly for Binghamton, but Albany had the answer. Moore scored his third goal of the game at 10:35 but the Great Danes answered once again. Petrelli found the back of the net again at 8:22 before Albany scored at 7:16. Petrelli then found Griffin Konen in front of the net for the Bearcats eighth goal of the game. Albany closed out the period with their 16th goal of the day to take a 16-8 lead.



Albany scored four unanswered goals in the fourth period to claim the America East title.



Tom Moore led the Bearcats with three goals to increase his season total to 48 while Stephen Petrelli added two goals and one assist. Zach Barrett picked up seven ground balls.

