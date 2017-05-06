Yoga Body Shop Celebrates 10 years

For 10 years the Yoga Body Shop has been helping to empower the community through the practice of yoga. To celebrate a decade of success, Yoga Body Shop is holding 13 different immersion workshops. Saturday, May 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., members of the community can participate in classes ranging from meditation to aroma yoga. Co-owners Ron and Linda Sambursky also announced that they will be opening their 3rd studio in Owego this upcoming June.

"We just started off in a room in the basement of my dental office and we've expanded to the point where we had no choice but to move some where else. We took this opportunity to build this building, and with this building came an expanded community that has just completely blown us away," said Ron Sambursky.

Yoga Body Shop missions itself on the idea of spreading wellness throughout the community and through a variety of different wellness programs.

"We're getting into yoga schools right now. I just wrote a curriculum and we are beta testing it now in the Binghamton School District. So yoga in schools, that's just one avenue. We also go to the Greater Binghamton Healthcare Center to help teenage girls who are at risk youth. We invite Aaron from Whole Health Nutrition who does wellness based talks about nutrient dense foods," said Linda Sambursky.

For information on Yoga Body Shop and up-coming events, you can visit their website here.