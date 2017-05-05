Magic Paint Brush Holds "Paint Chips" Fundraiser

It was a fun and entertaining night at the Boys and Girls Club of Western Broome in Endicott. That's where the Magic Paint Brush Project held its 9th annual "Paint Chips" fundraiser. The event raises money and supports programs for those with special needs in the community. Those who attended enjoyed a variety of foods, games and took part in a silent auction.

"We're really excited to be here. On Tuesday night, like a lot of people in town we got hit with a big storm, and the tent up at Traditions blew down along with most of our decorations. So, tonight we made the best of what we had. Our new offices are located here at the Boys and Girls club in Union-Endicott, so we're really excited to host our event here at home," said Jennifer O'Brien, Executive Director, The Magic Paint Brush Project.

Each year the organization is able to help about 5 thousand people a year.