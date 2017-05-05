Ronald Richardson's Life Honored at Memorial Service

Two weeks after Ronald Richardson (January 9, 1970 - April 24, 2017) was hit and killed by a driver on Main Street in Binghamton, the Cornerstone Community Church held a Memorial Service to remember the life of the man they say was as nice as they come.

"He was the most loyal person I ever knew," said Ken Boston, Friend of Ron.

Boston worked in the Church from 2006 - 2014 and said in that time he got to know Ron better than almost anyone else.

"He knew a lot more about applying biblical principals than a lot of people do," said Boston.

He added that he was honored to have called Richardson a friend and a brother.

When it came to family, Richardson left behind his mother Joan E. Richardson, step-father Lionel hart, brother Robert, twin sister Rosalyn Asare, nieces Quantia and Lillian and his nephew William.

Richardson, who was originally from New York City, was on a Public Assistance Program. When Government Officials asked where he wanted to be transferred to, he chose Binghamton despite not knowing anyone in the area, according to the Church.

While his traditional family was not with him day-to-day, the Cornerstone Community Church became his new family.

"He looked at the Church community as his family here in Binghamton," said Boston.

When Reverend Doctor Greg Johnson gave his Final Words to conclude the service, he spoke about a section of the Bible with the theme of love, a reflection of how Richardson lived his life every day.

"Ron was definitely about love and he didn't care who you were, the color of your skin or anything else. Ron was about love," said Charles Johnson, Church Member.

The uplifting service was filled with song, dance and prayer because the Church didn't want the evening to feel sad, instead they wanted it to be a celebration.

Richardson's family was not in attendance, but they were gracious for the community response.

"We [the family of Ronald I. Richardson] would like to thank everyone for your concerns and prayers throughout this difficult time, he will be missed and he was loved," wrote Ron's family.

You can visit the Cornerstone Community Church's website for more information on the work that they do.