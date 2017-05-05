Transportation of Turbine Delays Traffic

The transporting of a turbine to Pennsylvania delayed traffic in parts of Broome and Chenango Counties Friday morning.

New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) officials told fox 40 the 900 ton turbine was 345' long, 19' wide, and 18' high. Moving from Route 12, it reached the Chenango Forks area around 11:00 a.m. Friday. The vehicle turned on River Road, made its way to Kattelville Road, then to Route 12 and I-88.

Officials said the on and off ramps of I-88's Exit 2 were closed from around 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. -- and said Route 12 A was also closed for some time.

Representatives from New York State Police told Fox 40 the turbine was heading to a power station in Jessup, PA.