UPDATE: Rock Bottom Dam Search Called Off

According to both the Binghamton Police and the Binghamton Fire Department, the search for a reportedly missing person who fell into Rock Bottom Dam on Friday night was officially called off this morning.

Officials were called to the Dam around 7:30 p.m. as search boats were sent into the water with first responders on both sides of the river.

The search was paused Friday night around 9:45 p.m. due to darkness and bad weather. It never started back up again on Saturday morning, according to a Binghamton Fire Duty Chief.

"Based on my knowledge of the river and the way it was running, they would have been far downstream by this morning," said the Duty Chief.

After speaking with Detectives, both the Fire Department and the Police Department felt it would be "useless to continue looking," according to a Fire Chief.

A Binghamton Police Sargent said the weather played a factor in the decision to call it off.

"Due to the water conditions and the weather, we couldn't substantiate if they were or were not in the water," said a Binghamton Police Sargent.

In addition, the Detectives felt the witness was giving different stories as the investigation went on.

"Detectives felt the witness became less and less credible," said a Fire Chief.

Police called it a case of "mistaken identity." When asked to elaborate, the Officer responded with "no comment" before saying "possibly wildlife, let's put it that way."

Officials are continuing the investigation into the claims.