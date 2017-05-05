  • Home

Broome Sheriff's Thank Public for Help In Locating "Featured Warrant"

Posted: Updated:
ENDICOTT, N.Y. -

Broome County Sheriff's Office Warrant Division arrested this week's featured warrant. They located Mark Hemenway on Jefferson Avenue in the Village of Endicott. They received a tip that he was staying with his girlfriend, Kayleigh Morse who was charged for hiding him after being advised of his outstanding warrant. Broome Sheriff Harder thanks the southern tier for their help. 
 