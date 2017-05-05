High Winds Knock Out Power to Thousands

For the second time in less than a week thousands of people throughout Broome County were without power Friday because of high winds. Earlier this afternoon Broome officials say winds between 35 and 40 miles per hour hit the area and knocked out power to almost 8000 homes.

On Vestal Parkway several traffic lights were not working. Broome County Sheriff's say they had several reports of downed wires and trees in various communities. As of 10:15 Friday evening NYSEG was reporting that 30 customers were without power.