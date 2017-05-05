Students Train In Mock Disaster

Students at SUNY Broome got a practical lesson in emergency response. The 6th annual Mock Disaster took place on Friday on the college's campus.

This year's disaster scenario was a car crashing into a group of picnickers. Students have to use knowledge gained in the classroom to assist the victims. 18 different programs participated in this year's drill, including Health Sciences, Criminal Justice, Medical Assisting, Communications, and Dental Hygiene.

"It really is like a real life experience that sends students out into the medical community, into emergency services, and they have the skill and they have a bit of the background to manage emergency situations that they normally wouldn't get," says Erin Ohara-Leslie, Chair of Medical Assisting and Health Studies.

Professionals from the community also partook in the event, including Chenango Fire, Tioga County Health Department, and the Broome County Health Department.