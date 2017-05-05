Let's play none! Rumble Ponies twinbill rained out

MANCHESTER, NH – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies doubleheader against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Friday night has been postponed due to inclement weather. One of the games will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 5:35 PM. The other game will be made up as part of another twin bill on June 24.

Friday’s postponement marks the Rumble Ponies sixth weather-affected game of the season and third in Manchester.

The Rumble Ponies (14-9) will look to extend their season-best five-game winning streak with their second doubleheader of the season on Saturday. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard on Saturday starting at 5:20 PM on Newsradio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

(Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies)