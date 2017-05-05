Lourdes Bids Farewell to Daughters of Charity After Nearly a Century of Service

Lourdes bids farewell to an organization of women who've made a lasting impact at the Binghamton hospital for nearly a century.



On Friday, a mass at the St. Thomas Aquinas Church, along with a community reception afterwards, commemorated the services of the Daughters of Charity.

The Corbett property at 169 Riverside Drive was purchased to establish Our Lady of Lourdes in November of 1924. Members of the Daughters of Charity, who officials call "pioneers in Catholic health and hospital service", arrived to help manage the hospital in August of 1925. The hospital opened its doors with 25 beds, an operating room, lab and kitchen in October of 1925.

Since that time, 365 woman from the Daughters of Charity have provided services in health care, education, parishes and social ministries throughout the area. They've also helped the hospital in tasks including developing hospice care and becoming a regional cancer center.

Chief Mission Officer Sister Ellen Reilly said a lack of nuns to fill all of the Daughters of Charity's different ministries prompted the leave.

"They had to go through a process of determining which ministries would leave. So we have left the Binghamton area because we know that the sisters, since 1925, have tried to prepare the community here to be able to serve without us because they understand truly what our ministry has been," said Sister Reilly.



Reilly is one of four remaining Daughters of Charity in Binghamton. She said they will officially leave at the end of May. The women will be going to Albany and Washington, D.C. to serve those in need.

(Pictured from left to right: Sister Linda O'Rourke, Sister Mary Rose DeDonato, Sister Ellen Reilly, Fredrica Dunn)

President and CEO of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Kathy Connerton told Fox 40 that while the sisters will be leaving -- their mission will be carried on.

"They will be sorely missed," said Connerton. "But they have taught us how to make decisions keeping with our Catholic teachings, with the values and the mission they taught us."

"They are loved by many, recognized by all and I think they have touched the hearts and soul of this community in a very special way, and that will be very hard to replace."

A sentiment also felt by Robert Cunningham, Bishop of the Diocese of Syracuse, who helped lead Friday's mass.

"They've made a wonderful contribution to the diocese, the people of the diocese, the health of people here in our community for all of these years. So we're grateful to them for all that they've done," said Bishop Cunningham. "We're just sorry that it has to come to an end."

Hospital officials noted that this departure will not affect Lourdes remaining a Catholic, faith-based organization or the services Lourdes provides in the community.