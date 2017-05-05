Long Term Lock-Up: Binghamton Man Sentenced For Sexually Abusing 4 Children

James Starnes, Binghamton man who sexually abused 4 children, is sentenced to 30 years to life in state prison on Friday. Prosecutors say Starnes, 51, told his young victims that no one would believe them if they came forward. But a jury did, finding him guilty on March 3, 2017.

"He'll never see the light of day again with that sentence with his age," says Broome County District Attorney Steven Cornwell.

Starnes maintains his innocence in the case, asking his attorney to request his case be called to the bench last on Friday due to reporters being present in the courtroom. Starnes expressed about his charges becoming public, and therefore was opposed to having any audio or visual recording in the courtroom. Presiding Judge Kevin Dooley pointed out that the charges are public information and have already been reported on. He granted permission for cameras during the sentencing.

Throughout the proceedings, Starnes continuously shook his head. Judge Dooley called his lack of responsibility for his actions "dangerous," warranting a long-term sentence in order to protect other potential victims.

"Just for the record," Dooley addresses Starnes, "I found each of the victims' testimony to be credible and I found yours to be incredible, motivated by a desire to avoid the consequences of the despicable conduct that you engaged in for a number of years."

Two of Starnes' victims read statements in court on Friday, while a third submitted a written statement to be read by the prosecution.

"Ever since then I will never be the same person that I once was," says one victim about the abuse.

Another victim says, "I can't hang out with guys without being afraid of what might happen. I feel he should be locked away for life."

While the victims voiced doubts of being able to continue on with normal lives, Assistant District Attorney Lisa Bideaux says the fact that they had the courage to stand up and testify in court shows they are fighters.

"They stood up in the courtroom today as survivors," says Bideaux, "And we sincerely hope that this is the beginning of the rest of their lives to live out in a positive way."

Starnes is convicted of predatory sexual assault against a child, two counts of criminal sexual act in the second degree, rape in the second degree, sexual abuse by forcible compulsion in the first degree, and course of sexual conduct against a child in the second degree.