Rumble Ponies score early and often in 5th straight win

MANCHESTER, NH – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies walked a season-high ten times and received a season-best seven strikeouts from Casey Delgado to beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 9-4, on Thursday night at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. Binghamton’s season-best run output helped seal the team’s seventh win in eight games and first five-game winning streak since April 2016.

Binghamton made quick work of Fisher Cats starter Sean Reid-Foley, putting the first five batters of the game aboard. Tomas Nido and Kevin Taylor delivered RBI singles before Patrick Biondi added a bases-loaded walk and Jio Mier supplied a sacrifice fly.

Delgado nearly watched the four-run cushion disappear. After Raffy Lopez hit a solo homer in the second, the Fisher Cats loaded the bases with no outs in the third. Delgado escaped unharmed and limited New Hampshire to one run after another bases-loaded rally in the fourth.

The Rumble Ponies added to their lead against the Fisher Cats bullpen. Colton Plaia threaded a two-run single up the middle against Dusty Isaacs in the fifth and Mier capped Binghamton’s offensive night with an RBI double in the seventh versus Blake McFarland.

Delgado (1-4) stranded seven runners over five innings and held the Fisher Cats to a 1-for-6 clip with runners in scoring position to earn his first win of the season. Kyle Regnault allowed two runs over two innings of relief before Luis Mateo closed Binghamton’s pitching tab with a pair of blank innings.

Reid-Foley (1-3) allowed four runs while recording just two outs in his third loss against Binghamton.

The Rumble Ponies (14-9) continue their five-game series in Manchester with a doubleheader starting at 5:35 PM. RHP Mickey Jannis takes the mound in the opener against RHP Conner Greene. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 5:20 PM on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Binghamton’s 10 walks were the most in a game since they had the same total against the Portland Sea Dogs on July 23, 2016…eight different Rumble Ponies scored at least one run…Binghamton’s five-game winning streak is tied for the longest active streak in the Eastern League

Tickets for the game and Binghamton’s entire home schedule can be purchased at the NYSEG Stadium box office, online on www.bingrp.com and over the phone at (607) 722-FUNN.

(Courtesy: Rumble Ponies)