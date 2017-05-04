Student Leaders in the "Yes Safe Choice" Program are Recognized

Hundreds of middle and high school students from Broome, Tioga and Chenango counties who are "Yes Safe Choice " leaders were honored Thursday night at a reception in Endicott. State Senator Fred Akshar recognized these leaders who visit classrooms and use hands on activities to teach elementary school students about the dangers of substance abuse, the importance of self esteem and the value of making healthy choices as the grow up.

"We have a situation here where we have some 465 YES LEADers who are impacting thousands of younger kids. So, tonight is really a celebration about their hard work, their dedication, and the fact that they are yearning to be just great people in our communities," said State Senator Fred Akshar.

Scholarship awards were given to three students. They were based on their contribution to the program as well as their commitment to a substance free lifestyle.