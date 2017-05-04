Golderman, Biancardi earn America East Honors

VESTAL, N.Y. - Binghamton women's lacrosse players Rebecca Golderman and Amelia Biancardi have been selected to the America East Conference all-conference teams. Golderman, a sophomore, was named to the first team and Biancardi earned all-rookie honors in her freshman season. Senior Sharon Bossert was named to the conference all-academic team, as was Golderman.

Golderman was deemed one of the top 13 players in the conference after spearheading the Bearcats efforts this season. She led the team with 44 goals and 55 points, ending the year with an overall .408 shooting percentage. She also had 11 assists, picked up 22 ground balls and led the team with 54 draw controls. Her 44 goals also broke the single season record earlier set by Beth Moore (41) in 2012. In the America East, Golderman is ranked eighth in goals per game (2.59), fifth in draw controls per game (3.18) and second in free position goals per game (0.76). Golderman was also selected to the America East All-Academic team for a 3.51 GPA while enrolled in the Nursing program at BU.



"Coming off an America East Rookie of the Year campaign, Rebecca has had a lot of high expectations placed on her," head coach Stephanie Allen said. "She consistently performed all season and drew a lot of attention from our opponents top defenders. Rebecca's play off the draw and effort on both ends of the field are what make her such a valuable player. We are very proud of her and the award is very much deserved."



Biancardi earned all-rookie honors for her performance in the draw control circle this season, recording 15 in her total of ten games played. The freshman from East Northport, NY led the team with five draw controls in a 12-6 win over UMass Lowell on April 15th. She recorded two goals this season along with two assists for four total points.



"Amelia really came into her own as we hit conference play," Allen said. "With each minute out on the field, her confidence grew. We are very proud of Amelia and for her recognition as one of the top rookies in the America East. She has a bright future ahead of her at Binghamton."



Bossert was selected to the conference all-academic team this season for a 3.98 GPA in Integrative Neuroscience. A three-time America East All-Academic selection and a 2015 Honor Society Inductee, she tied for sixth on the team with 16 ground balls and finished second on the team with 16 caused turnovers.



"We are incredibly proud of Sharon and Rebecca on their All-Academic selection," Allen said. "The demands of being a student-athlete at Binghamton are high and these two do an excellent job of balancing and excelling at both."



The Bearcats (6-11, 2-4 AE) finished in fifth place in the America East, narrowly missing postseason by one game.

(Courtesy: BU Athletics)