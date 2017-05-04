Bearcats advance to America East Men's Lacrosse Finals

ALBANY, N.Y. - The Binghamton men's lacrosse team (11-4) topped UMBC (6-8), 9-4, on Thursday at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium. Tanner Cosens posted nine saves and only allowed four goals for the Bearcats.



Binghamton is headed to the America East Championship for the first time since 2004. In 2004, Coach McKeown was on the team and the Bearcats fell to Albany at the Bearcats Sports Complex, 10-4.



"It was truly a team win for us today," said America East Coach of the Year Kevin McKeown. "Tanner Cosens was huge for us in goal today and offensively we had contributions from multiple guys. We are happy to get a postseason win, but we know our work is not done."



Liam Reaume kicked off the scoring in the first period to get the Bearcats on the board with 11:37 remaining. UMBC answered to tie the score for the first time before Joe Licata found Thomas McAndrew on a man-up opportunity for Binghamton. The Bearcats took a 2-1 lead but UMBC answered with 4:31 left in the first to tie the score again.



The Bearcats got hot in the second period, scoring three goals and holding UMBC to one. T.J. Tiernan scored an unassisted goal at 9:30 and the Retrievers scored their lone goal of the period at 5:18. The Bearcats then scored back-to-back goals from Licata and Kaser to end the first half of play with a 5-3 lead.



The third period belonged to Binghamton; the Bearcats scored three times and Tanner Cosens kept the Retrievers scoreless posting four saves. McAndrew, Stephen Petrelli and Moore all posted goals for Binghamton in the third.



UMBC scored their lone goal of the half in the fourth quarter with 11:54 remaining. Moore scored his second goal of the game to seal the victory for the Bearcats with two minutes remaining.



America East Defensive Player of the Year, Garrett Waldron, held UMBC's top scorer Max Maxwell scoreless the entire game. Maxwell had scored in every game this season up to this point.



Cosens recorded nine saves and picked up three ground balls for the Bearcats while freshman Zach Barrett picked up five and Joe Grossi added three.



Binghamton will move on to the America East Championship on Saturday at 12 p.m. They will face No. 1 Albany after the Great Danes 16-6 win over No. 4 Stony Brook.

(Courtesy: BU Athletics)