Olivia Ramil reportedly to join sister Jodi-Marie at BU

Back in April, Fox 40 reported on wicz.com that Binghamton High School grad Jodi-Marie Ramil was reportedly transferring from Georgetown to Binghamton University. Now it appears younger sister Olivia is set to once again follow her big sister and return home.

Bret McCormick tweeted the news about Jodi-Marie back on April 10th.

Jodi Ramil 6-2 C has transferred from Georgetown to HC Linda Cimino Binghamton University. Originally from Binghamton NY. — Bret McCormick (@ASGR1995) April 10, 2017

Thursday tweeted that Olivia will soon be a Bearcat as well

HC Linda Cimino Binghamton gets Olivia Ramil 6-2 P transferring from Georgetown. She now has both Ramil sisters Jodi &Olivia via Georgetown. — Bret McCormick (@ASGR1995) May 4, 2017

Bearcats Head Coach Linda Cimino retweeted McCormick's Thursday tweet regarding Olivia's transfer, all but confirming the news. However, as per NCAA rules, she, nor anyone at BU, can comment on either sister's status while they are currently still enrolled at Georgetown.

Needing more confirmation? Neither sister is currently listed on the Hoyas 2017-18 roster.

Olivia just finished her freshman year with the Hoyas. In 21 games played, and 12 starts, Olivia averaged 1.8 points per game and 1.86 rebounds per game in 9.8 minutes per game.

In two seasons at Georgetown, Jodi-Marie has had limited time on the court. She's averaging 7.7 minutes per game in 24 games played, 0.9 points and 1.21 rebounds per game. Of her 32 career points, only six were scored this season, as her playing time decreased from 20 games to 14 games and 160 minutes (8.0 per game) to 102 minutes (7.3 per game).