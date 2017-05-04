SUNY Broome Hosts Annual Scholarship Reception

More than 200 students were awarded scholarships Thursday at SUNY Broome.

The Broome Community College Foundation awards were presented to 275 students across a variety of fields. Last year the foundation awarded over one million dollars in merit based scholarships.

One recipient said the prize will help her transition into a new career.

"It helps you a lot, schools expensive and I'm paying for it myself," said Cheryl Bellos one of the scholarship winners.

She said it is a great honor to receive this, not only for school but it shows that hard work pays off.