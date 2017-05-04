Uber vs. Taxi, Fox 40 Sportscaster Showdown

With the New York State legislature voting to legalize ride sharing services like Uber and Lyft in Upstate New York, the question becomes are they more efficient and more cost effective than a traditional taxi?

Fox 40 Sports Director Jeremy Donovan challenged his sports counterpart Dan North to a competition to find out. The two traveled to Wilkes-Barre, PA, the closes city to Binghamton with Uber. The idea was that Dan would take a taxi, Jeremy an Uber and they'd travel to multiple locations across the city, testing which was faster and which cost less. At the first stop, Dan had conceded and the two shared an Uber to the final location.

In the end, three Uber trips totaled 9.9 miles and $25.86, an average of $2.61 per mile. Dan's one cab ride was a 2.4 mile trip and cost $10.50, an average of $4.38 per mile.

The newer ride sharing service was the clear winner. Uber and Lyft are due to come to Binghamton in the next couple months. Dan and Jeremy will again challenge each other to a race across Binghamton when that happens.