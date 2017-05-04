Greg Lesko has financial tips to help Baby Boomers

Tom: A new study finds baby boomers are hurting their own retirement by being too generous. Greg Lesko of Lesko financial explains.

Greg: Research from Ameriprise says over half of baby boomers in this country have allowed their grown children to move back in rent free.

These are adult children who left the nest and then experienced a financial set-back-- such as a job loss or divorce which pushed them back into their parent’s homes. To make matters worse, some of these same boomers are also caring for elderly parents a double whammy.

The result is that supporting multiple generations under one roof is putting boomers’ own retirement plans in jeopardy.

Tom: Why do they feel pressured to provide this support?

Greg: Some of their generosity comes from simply caring and old-fashioned family values. But, with their kids, many boomers feel guilty for not teaching them good money skills and they try to make up for that by helping them get back on their feet. At the same time, their parents are living longer, and having them move in is less costly than other options such as paying for a nursing home.

Tom: How could generous baby boomers improve this situation?

Greg: Boomers who feel pressure to help need to get realistic about their own finances and make their future security a priority. With older relatives, they can enlist help from other family members or find affordable ways to provide care. For adult kids, they need to set a dollar figure and time limit on the support they’ll provide. Then, the need to have a frank discussion and get everyone on the same page.

Tom: Thanks Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial.