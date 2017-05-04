David Squares Off Against After-Hours Clubs

The City of Binghamton is warning the owner of an after-hours club where a man was fatally shot earlier this month that his establishment could be locked down.

And that is just the beginning for Binghamton's after-hours clubs, which rely on loopholes to stay open long after bars close.

The mayor on Thursday said the city will weigh all its legal and legislative options to take on these establishments, which David says are hubs illegal activity and violence that spread into neighborhoods.

“We’re now going a step further and exploring all legislative options to tighten our grip and ensure Binghamton has the most aggressive laws in Upstate New York to police these clubs.”

Binghamton police have charged 26-year-old Jihad T. Ray in the deadly shooting of Brandon D. Hernandez outside the Orton Ave. club at 4:55 a.m. on April 22.

A lockdown law notice now appears on the Orton. Ave. building, listed as 221 Main St. Under the law, offenses nuisances and crimes are assigned lockdown point values. A homicide is a 12-point violation.

A property is "locked down" if it receives 12 lockdown points in a six-month period or 18 points in a year.

In 2014, David closed 17 East under the lockdown law after a drug bust led to the arrest of 14 alleged gang members.