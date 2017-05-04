House Votes To Repeal Obamacare

UPDATE: House Republicans on Thursday were able to pass a bill to repeal Obamacare.

Opponents, say the Affordable Healthcare Act

Before the vote, lawmakers voters on a bill that would prevent members of Congress receiving certain exemptions under the Affordable Health Care Act.

Opponents say the new plan would be devastating for people with per-existing conditions. Insurance companies would no longer be required to keep premiums the same rate for all people of the same age.

Rep. Chris Collins (R- 27th District) of Buffalo called the plan a "game changer," arguing AHCA would provide $2.3 billion in "relief from unfunded mandates" for New Yorkers.