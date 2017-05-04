Endicott Officer to Bike in Honor of Fallen Johnson City Officer D.W. Smith

An Endicott police officer will bike more than 80 miles a day for three days in honor of fallen Johnson City Patrolman David "D.W." Smith.

Next Wednesday, May 10, Officer Matthew Brubaker will start riding his bicycle from Reading, PA to Washington, D.C.

Brubaker is a member of the group Law Enforcement United which rides annually to remember fallen police officers, and support survivors and family members. The officer will be riding with the Pennsylvania Division . He'll be among about 1,000 cyclists, including divisions from New Jersey and Virginia, who will converge at the World War II Memorial in D.C. for this year's "Road to Hope" event -- which helps kick off National Police Week. This is the first year Brubaker has participated.

"I'm a fairly avid cyclist and that's another reason I thought what better way to help support and honor my brothers and sisters on the job, as to combine two things that I'm very passionate about -- police work and cycling," said Brubaker.

The Endicott officer said while he didn't personally know Smith, this challenging trip is just a small sacrifice to show support to his brotherhood.

"It doesn't matter if somebody's from Washington D.C., Virginia, New York, Vestal, Johnson City," said Brubaker. "We can meet up with somebody and if we're police officers, we've all got a common bond."

"We all strive to help support each other."

Brubaker met Smith's parents for the first time on Thursday at the Endicott Police Station.

"The support is wonderful. I could ask for nothing more, except my son back -- but the officers have become part of our family," said Officer Smith's mother, Phyllis Smith. "We're very proud of Matt, that he would take on this challenge and do this in honor of our son."

"It's something that we will never forget, and from what I have seen so far the community is not forgetting either -- which makes us proud," said David W. Smith Sr., the father of Officer Smith.

On Friday, May 12, a group of officers from the Johnson City Police Department will meet Brubaker at the end of his ride in D.C.