Protestors gathered outside Congresswoman Claudia Tenney's office in downtown Binghamton to voice their concern about repealing the Affordable Care Act. The "Hands Off Our Health Care" rally was held in light of the House Republican's decision to move forward on a health care vote.

Protestors shared personal stories about the healthcare system. Some worry that with the length of the bill and last minute changes, representatives can't make an informed decision and shouldn't vote on the bill.

"It's huge monumentally important legislation, and if our representative hasn't had a chance to read it, digest it and understand it -- it would be irresponsible to vote yes on anything under those circumstances," says Amy Shapiro, a Broome County resident.

House Republicans passed a bill to appeal Obamacare on Thursday.