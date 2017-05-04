Binghamton Hosts 2017 Police Awards Ceremony

More than a dozen Binghamton police officers were recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty.

On Thursday, with officers' family and friends watching in support, Binghamton Mayor Rich David and Police Chief Joseph Zikuski awarded around 20 Binghamton Police officials with Certificates of Recognition at the 2017 Binghamton Police Awards Ceremony. The event was held in the City Council Chambers. Some undercover officers were not present to accept their awards, since media covered the event.

Chief Zikuski said it's an honor to present these awards each year during the celebration of Police Week in the Southern Tier.

"They lay down their lives for strangers, they run to gun fire instead of away, so it's important we take this time to recognize them. And these are some exceptionally good deeds," said Zikuski.

Among exemplary services, members of BPD's Special Investigations Unit were honored for arrests in what Zikuski says was the biggest heroin arrest we've had in Broome County.

Sgt. Rachel Patten received the Life Saving Award. Patten was the first to respond to the report of an unresponsive man in February. She helped save his life by performing chest compressions until paramedics arrived.

"When I signed up for the job over 16 years ago, I did it because I wanted to help people," said Sgt. Patten. "Even though the job has changed greatly in 16 years, I still feel like one of our core functions is still to help people, specifically in the time of crisis. So it's an honor to be recognized for that."

Civilian Frank Madia was also recognized for helping police catch a robbery suspect. Zikuski said Madia followed the robber on his bike until police could get there.

"If he didn't call that case may have very well went unsolved. It's very important that the public steps up and helps us, and he did. So we're very appreciative of that," said Zikuski.