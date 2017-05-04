Parents Sentenced In Overdose Death Of 5-Year-Old Son

Charles and Jennifer Burks, the Endicott couple who gave their 5-year-old son a fatal dose of oxycodone were both sent to state prison on Thursday. Charles Burks was sentenced to 13 years and Jennifer Burks was sentenced to 9 years.The couple is also ordered to stay away from Charles' two remaining sons.

"I find your conduct to be unfathomable," says Judge Kevin Dooley to Charles Burks, "I find you to be extremely manipulative and an immoral person."

5-year-old Chace Burks was killed at his parents' hands in May, 2016 when the couple gave him 10 times the amount of oxycodone required for a child his age. Outside the court on Thursday, Broome County District Attorney Steven Cornwell revealed that this wasn't the first time the Burkses had poisoned their son.

"In 2015, he was poisoned by his parents with oxycodone, which basically put him in a vegetative state," says Cornwell.

Chace was put back into the care of his parents after the first incident and, one year later, the same thing happened, but this time resulting in the death of a child. Cornwell says the system failed this little boy, who was emaciated, only weighing 19 pounds.

"People could have, and should have seen what was happening and put a stop to it," says Cornwell.

The Burkses pleaded guilty to the charges of second degree manslaughter and first degree assault in February, but filed a last minute motion on May 1st to withdraw those pleas. The Burkses argued that they were not given enough time to think over the deal and that their lawyers were not authorized to accept it. They also claimed that the guilty plea was a result of "lies, threats, and playing on the defendants' emotions."

The letter, which Dooley says was written by Charles Burks, but also signed by Jennifer, laid out a series of demands. In addition to taking back the plea of guilty, the Burkses requested to dismiss their council and wanted Dooley to recuse himself from the case, claiming a conflict of interest. To this, Dooley said, "I have never seen you, I have never heard of you in my life."

Dooley dismissed the motion, noting that the Burkses stated on the record that they were willingly pleading guilty in February. The judge called this motion "after the fact grievances."

Cornwell had some harsh words for the Burkses, saying he hopes Charles Burks "doesn't draw another breath outside of prison." As for the motion, Cornwell says the Burkses showed no remorse for what they had done and it was disrespectful to their dead son and the justice system.

"The motion filed by Charles was garbage," says Cornwell, "He's a moron. I don't take anything that comes out of his mouth for granted. He's a fool, a complete clown."

The District Attorney's office says they haven't closed their investigation yet and are continuing to look into why the child was returned to his parents' care after the 2015 incident.