Waldron, McKeown earn America East top honors

ALBANY, N.Y. - Senior defenseman Garrett Waldron has been named the America East Defensive Player of the Year while Head Coach Kevin McKeown heads up this season's conference Coaching Staff of the Year award. The announcement was made Wednesday night at the America East Conference Annual Awards Banquet which precedes the conference tournament.



In addition, Waldron was named first-team all conference while red-shirt senior attack Tom Moore and senior goal keeper Tanner Cosens were also named to the first team. Sophomore attack Joe Licata, and junior short stick midfielder Joe Grossi were named to the second team. Long stick midfielders Zach Barrett and Dan Mottes were both named to the all-rookie team, while Moore and Grossi joined the all-academic team.



Waldron is the first player in Binghamton lacrosse history to be named Defensive Player of the year. He was named Defensive Player of the Week once this season on March 27 after causing four turnovers and picking up four ground balls in the Bearcats victory over Vermont. Waldron shadows the top opposing player and limited AE player of the year, Connor Fields, to two assists and one man-up goal in the game against Albany.



Tom Moore and Tanner Cosens have both been prominent in Binghamton's success this season. Moore led the way for the Bearcats offensively and set new Binghamton records for points in a season (67) and goals in a season (43). Moore scored five goals against No. 1 Syracuse at the Carrier Dome and has scored three or more goals nine times this season. Cosens ranks fourth in the nation with a 7.56 goals-against-average and 16th with a .543 save percentage. He has made double digit saves six times this season and was named the America East Defensive Player of the week three times in 2017.



Joe Licata was the hero in the playoff-clinching win over Stony Brook, netting the game winner with 2:51 left in the first overtime. He is second on the team in goals (17) and third in points (28). Joe Grossi is third on the team in ground balls (33) and was crucial in multiple face off wins for Binghamton throughout the season. He also scored the game winning goal against Hartford on April 8.



Dan Mottes and Zach Barrett, who were both named to the all-rookie team worked their way onto a Bearcats defensive unit that ranks fourth in the country in scoring defense (7.64 GAA).



To be named to the all-academic team, a student-athlete must play a significant role in the team's performance and have a cumulative grade point average above 3.30. Tom Moore (3.33 in Economics) and Joe Grossi (3.55 in Accounting) were both named to this list.



"It's a great honor to have so many of our hard-working players recognized by the conference," said Head Coach Kevin McKeown. "The work they have done on and off the field has not gone unnoticed."



McKeown leads the America East Coaching Staff of the Year for the first time in his career. He is also the first male to ever be named America East Player of the Year (2004) and Coach of the Year (2017). He is joined by assistants Chris Cooper, Kyle Turri and Malik Pedroso.



All the voting for post-season awards and honors were done by America East coaches, none of whom were allowed to vote for their own team and/or players.



The Bearcats face off against UMBC in the semifinal game Thursday at 4:30.

(Courtesy: BU Athletics)