Town of Union Amends Certain Harassment Policies

In lieu of allegations that surrounded union Supervisor Rose Sotak, the Town of Union has chosen to amend certain employee harassment policies.

This follows after an investigation report was released by Paul Sweeney weeks ago, that detailed multiple complaints by certain people that Rose Sotak had harassed.

During the public portion of Wednesdays meeting, resident Bridget Kane read a statement voicing her concern about the allegations and questioned what town councilmen knew and when they knew about it.

"It is obvious that at least one of the council knew in June, 2016 about the complaints against Supervisor Sotak and chose to do nothing. It is not beyond the realm of possibility to think that the councilmen would have made every effort to protect the employees and taxpayers in the Town. Instead, this council is making excuses, becoming, indignant, and yelling at a taxpayer that asked a perfectly reasonable question," said Bridget Kane..

Kane goes on to say the council's behavior is entirely negligent and deserve to be removed from office.